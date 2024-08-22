Three most wanted Lyari gang war criminals held in joint operation

KARACHI - Three most wanted criminals of Lyari were arrested during a joint operation of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police here on Wednesday. According to spokesman of Rangers, on an intelligence tip-off, the Rangers and police launched joint operation against criminals in Lyari area of Karachi. During operation, three members of Lyari belonging to Commander Ayaz Zehri Group and including Muhammad Arslam Shehzad alias Karott, Farhan alias Jharri and Abdul Mohiz alias Katta were arrested. Arms and ammunition was recovered from possession of the detainees involved in several incidents of firing for collecting ransom, robberies and street crimes.