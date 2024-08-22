Two schoolchildren killed, six injured in attack on school van in Attock

In a shocking incident on Thursday, unidentified assailants opened fire on a school van in Punjab’s Attock district, resulting in the tragic deaths of two schoolchildren and injuries to six others.

The van, traveling from Dheri Kot village to Surkh village, came under attack, leaving the young victims—aged between 10 and 12 years—caught in the crossfire. Rescue teams quickly responded, transporting the deceased and injured to nearby hospitals.

Police authorities suspect the assailants may have had a personal enmity with the driver. The attackers fled the scene, prompting police to launch an investigation and search operation to apprehend those responsible.