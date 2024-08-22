Thursday, August 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman accused of killing 2 in accident sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Our Staff Reporter
August 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  A Karachi city court on Wednesday sent a driver to jail on a 14-day judicial remand over a deadly accident that killed two people earlier this week. On Monday evening, a speeding Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by Natasha Danish, hit three motorcycles and another car before overturning on the city’s Karsaz Road. Sixty-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna were killed in the accident while three others were wounded.

Subsequently, the driver was arrested and booked for manslaughter charges.

However, on Tuesday, police failed to produce the suspect in court on the ground that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) while in custody. The investigation officer (IO) had sought a 14-day police remand for the suspect, but the court handed the suspect into police custody for one day.

Upon the court’s directives, the suspect was produced before a District East judicial magistrate today, where the police sought her 7-day physical remand.

PM directs ministries immediate switchover to E-office

The suspect was discharged from JPMC’s psychiatric ward, following which the police presented her before the court. Imtiaz Arif, the complainant in the case, was present during the hearing with his counsel Barrister Aziz Ghouri.

One of the injured in the accident, whose Honda Civic car was damaged, also appeared before the court. During the hearing, the suspect’s counsel argued that the charges against her client were bailable. At this, IO Rehan Ahmed informed the court that the charge of section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) of the Pakistan Penal Code had been added to the case, which he said was a non-bailable offence.

A counsel of the victim then called for a probe into the “kind of drug” that the suspect was allegedly under the influence of at the time of the accident.

The court then asked the suspect about her husband’s name, to which she responded. When asked if the police had subjected her to any kind of torture, she replied in the negative.

Cyberattack warning issued for govt officials in KP

The court subsequently sent the suspect to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and directed the IO to produce a charge sheet on the next hearing.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with media, was filed at 11pm last night at the Bahadurabad police station on the complaint of Imtiaz Arif, whose brother and niece died in the accident. The FIR invoked sections 320 (punishment for qatl-i-khata by rash or negligent driving), 337-G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the complaint, Arif was informed at around 6:45pm on Monday that his brother Imran Arif, who was riding a motorcycle along with his daughter Amna Arif, was met with an accident. Upon reaching the JPMC, the complainant found out that the suspect, who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, had hit his brother’s motorcycle from behind.

NEPRA allows KE to collect Rs5.76/unit FCA from consumers

“Abdussalam, son of Mohammad Ishaq, who was riding on the motorcycle was also injured,” the FIR stated, adding that Imran and his daughter got several injuries and passed away later.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024