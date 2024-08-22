Woman driver, who had crushed father, daughter to death in Karachi, heads nine firms

KARACHI, Aug 21 - Natasha Iqbal, the woman driver who had crushed a man and his daughter to death and had injured five others near Karsaz in Karachi on Monday, has turned out to be the head of nine companies.

Similarly, it has also been revealed that she is the chief executive of two companies namely Metro Capital Limited and SDN Limited and the director of seven others namely Swift Storage and Services Limited, Gul Ahmad Bio Film Limited, Gul Ahmad CBNC company, Metro Power Company Limited, Iqbal Metro Solar Power Limited, Metro Property Network Limited, and Metro Storage and Services Limited.

It merits mention here that efforts are being made to show that Natasha is mentally ill.

After the incident, the investigation officer (IO) described her as ‘confused’ and even presented a certificate in the court.

Natasha found without driving license

It has also emerged that the suspect does not possess a driving license.

DIG East Azfar Mahesar has said that during interrogation Natasha’s family members have said that she possesses a license from a foreign country, which is not acceptable here in Pakistan.

On the other hand, it is evident after seeing the CCTV camera footage that the woman was negligent while driving.

In a horrific incident, two persons, a man and his daughter, were killed while five others were injured after a speeding land cruiser, driven by a young woman, overran a motorcycle and then went on to smash a parked car near Karsaz in Karachi late Monday night.

According to an eyewitness, the young woman, after hitting the motorcycle, got panicky and in an attempt to flee from the spot smashed a standing Honda City car; however, a youth sitting inside it miraculously remained unhurt.

He went on to say that later the land cruiser overturned as well.

Soon after the accident, a charged mob surrounded the young woman, who was then taken into custody by the law-enforcement agencies and was shifted to Bahadurabad police station where SHO Muhammad Naeem said the woman’s name was Natasha Danish.

The woman was later shifted to Jinnah Hospital for a medical examination.

The deceased were identified as Imran Arif and Amina.

