Workshop stresses stakeholders’ team work to combat malnutrition

KARACHI - Stakeholders at provincial networking workshop have called for concerted effort to combat malnutrition and address its severe impacts on the region by bridging the gap between public policies and their effective implementation at the grassroots level.

The day-long workshop was arranged by Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) in collaboration with consortium lead International Rescue Committee (IRC) and partner Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF) here on Wednesday.

This event brought together stakeholders such as relevant departments of the Sindh government, including the Planning and Development Department, the Accelerated Action Plan Task Force Secretariat, and the Sindh Social Protection Authority. Moreover, representatives from the World Health Organization, PPHI Sindh, Nutrition International, HANDS, CSO networks such as the Scaling Up Nutrition Civil Society Alliance (SUNCSA) Pakistan and Sindh Climate Action Network (SCAN), and local organizations were also part of a concerted effort to combat malnutrition and address its severe impacts on the region.

The high rates of malnutrition continue to impact Sindh province adversely. The situation is dire, with nearly half of the children under the age of five suffering from stunting and wasting or being underweight. The consequences of malnutrition are far-reaching and have long-lasting impact, not just on the directly affected individuals but also on the rest of the family and the nation’s development.

Dr. Nadeem Mir Bahar, Planning Officer at the Planning and Development Department Sindh, and Dr. Sahib Jan Badar, Nutrition Consultant at the AAP Task Force, appreciated the initiative and acknowledged the efforts of IRC and its partners in combating malnutrition through the support of the European Union. They highlighted the importance of multi-sectoral approach and assured support for the project interventions.

Dr. Ranomal Lohano, Program Coordinator at IRC, emphasized the need for networking and coordinated efforts in policy advocacy, social behaviour change communication, outreach and facility-based nutrition care services, and capacity building to effectively address malnutrition in Sindh. SUNCSA and SCAN ensured support by working together with the 15 local organizations for positive policy outcomes.

With decades of learning, experience, and awareness of best practices, there is ample potential to enhance developmental projects by adopting a more collaborative approach. The International Rescue Committee has been working in Pakistan for over four decades and among other projects across Sindh, is also implementing a European Union funded project to combat malnutrition in Sindh with its local partners and stakeholders.

Through this event, 15 local Civil Society Organizations from across Sindh were also provided a platform to explore opportunities, build alliances, share knowledge, and enhance collaborative efforts. The proceeding of the event featured a contextual landscape of Malnutrition in Sindh, insights and reflections from local organizations, and sharing and endorsing a provincial-level policy advocacy plan.

With the financial support of 5.5 million euros by the European Union in Pakistan, IRC alongside partner organizations, MERF and SPO, is enhancing the capacity of 15 local organizations and facilitating productive sectoral networking.