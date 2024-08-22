Zohaib gears up to glow and grow at GSPDP Asian 14U Junior Championships

Young sensation Zohaib thanks ACE Tennis Academy owner Aisam Qureshi and sponsor SA Group for their invaluable support and contributions to his remarkable achievements.

LAHORE - Ace Tennis Academy’s promising tennis player Zohaib Afzal Malik, supported by SA Group, will represent Pakistan with pride at the prestigious GSPDP Asian 14U Junior Championships to be held in Cambodia. According to Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), Zohaib has alsobeen selected for the ATF 14U High PerformanceTraining Camp to be held before the tournament inCambodia. The campwill be held from 4thto 7thSeptember and will focus on match preparation, tacticalanalysis, physical fitness, and will include an interactivesession with a renowned dietitian. In an exclusive interview with The Nation on Wednesday, Zohaib Afzal Malik, a standout student from LGS Phase V Lahore, expressed his immense pride and excitement about representing Pakistan at the prestigious Grand Slam Player Development Program (GSPDP) and Junior Championships. “I am incredibly honored to represent Pakistan on such a significant stage in tennis history,” Zohaib said and added: “The remarkable achievements of Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem have greatly inspired me, and I am determined to showcase our nation’s talent and make Pakistan proud on the global stage.”

The promising tennis player extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Tennis Federation President and ACE Tennis Academy owner Mr. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for his pivotal role in providing him with invaluable international exposure. “Their support has been instrumental in reaching this milestone,” he noted. He also thanked his coach, Muhammad Khalid, and his trainer, Muhammad Arshad, for their dedication in shaping him into a professional tennis player.

Zohaib further acknowledged the unwavering support of SA Group, which facilitated his training abroad and helped refine his skills. He also praised Troops Academy in Thailand for their role in honing his abilities for future challenges. He expressed his appreciation for the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as well, saying, “Their support has been crucial in my journey. I am committed to performing at my best, proudly representing Pakistan on the international stage and winning global glories for it.”