LAHORE - The Punjab Job Portal has registered 140 departments of the Government of Punjab and received 1 million+ online applications for vacant positions. It emerged during a progress review meeting presided by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider here on Wednesday which was also attended by PITB IT-Operations Director General Faisal Yousaf and other team members. The Punjab Job Portal, developed by PITB, has so far registered more than 250 thousand candidates who have created their profiles on the portal. On this occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that the Punjab Job Portal has facilitated the citizens to apply for jobs in various government departments across the province 24/7 without having to visit physically. He said that the job portal has overcome the involvement of middle man in the hiring process hence eliminating the chances of malpractices and corruption. The portal (jobs.punjab.gov.pk) has been developed as a unified platform for applying to all the Punjab government jobs hence facilitating the candidates to assess their eligibility for the offered vacancies. The Job Portal also features a search filter that can conveniently be used to reach a job posting with your required years of work experience, educational background or target industry. Furthermore, the advanced search option incorporates complex search queries and keyword searches further helping the candidate narrow down relevant jobs, which becomes crucial when databases become large. The portal has also enlisted the phone numbers and other details of the registered Punjab government departments.