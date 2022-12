Share:

ATTOCK - Ten persons received multiple injuries when the van they were traveling by collided with a truck near village Jaffer on Pindi Kohat road in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. Three ambulances of Rescue 1122 took part in rescue operation and shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. Four of the injured who were in precarious condition have been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.