MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaud­hary on Wednesday conferred degrees upon 2,700 graduates, includ­ing four PhDs and 48 gold medalists, at the 7th Con­vocation of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST). The graduates were from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Applied and Natural Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Faculty of Business School. MUST Vice Chan­cellor (VC) Brig (retd) Dr Muhammad Younus Ja­ved (SI) (M), along with the deans of faculties and principal staff officers, ex­tended a warm reception to the President AJK, who is also the chancellor of all the public universities in the AJK, upon his arriv­al at the convocation ven­ue. While addressing the convocation, the MUST VC disclosed that the univer­sity has so far produced 14,933 graduates, 13,875 BS, 1,041 MS/ MPhils, and 17 PhDs in different de­gree programmes. “Today, a total of 2,784 students graduated, including 2,686 BS, 94 MS/MPhil and four PhDs. Some 48 students were decorated with gold medals on their outstanding academic performance,” he added. The VC said, “MUST has a total of 363 faculty mem­bers, including 104 hav­ing PhD and 216 having MPhil degrees.