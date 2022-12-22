FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 5 illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the district.
FDA spokesperson said here on Wednesday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of various housing schemes and found 5 colonies including Wadi Ismaeel, Al-Noor City, Naveed Park of Chak No 218 and Azafi Abadi of Dasoha, illegal.
The colonies were developed without completing code requirements; therefore, the FDA enforcement team under the supervision of estate officer sealed the sales offices and premises of the colonies after demolishing their structures and boundary walls.
Developers of the colonies were also directed to get their schemes legalised before selling any plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.
Meanwhile, FDA team also sealed 5 residential plots in Allama Iqbal Colony for carrying out commercial construction without paying commercialisation fee.
Those plots were sealed include K-466, L-601, L-541, L-414 and L-542, he added.
22 WEIGHING BRIDGES SEALED OVER SHORT-MEASURING
Sammundri Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aliza Rehan has sealed 22 weighing bridges on charge of short-measuring.
A spokesperson of local administration said here on Wednesday that AC Sammundri inspected various weighing bridges in her jurisdiction and found 22 bridge owners involved in short-measuring and causing financial loss to the sugarcane growers.
Therefore, the AC sealed premises of these weighing bridges and got cases registered against bridge owners, he added.