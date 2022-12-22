Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Au­thority (FDA) has sealed 5 il­legal housing colonies and de­molished their structures in different parts of the district.

FDA spokesperson said here on Wednesday that Es­tate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of various housing schemes and found 5 colonies including Wadi Is­maeel, Al-Noor City, Naveed Park of Chak No 218 and Azafi Abadi of Dasoha, illegal.

The colonies were devel­oped without completing code requirements; there­fore, the FDA enforcement team under the supervision of estate officer sealed the sales offices and premises of the colonies after demol­ishing their structures and boundary walls.

Developers of the colonies were also directed to get their schemes legalised before sell­ing any plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, FDA team also sealed 5 residential plots in Allama Iqbal Colony for carry­ing out commercial construc­tion without paying commer­cialisation fee.

Those plots were sealed include K-466, L-601, L-541, L-414 and L-542, he added.

22 WEIGHING BRIDGES SEALED OVER SHORT-MEASURING

Sammundri Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aliza Rehan has sealed 22 weigh­ing bridges on charge of short-measuring.

A spokesperson of local administration said here on Wednesday that AC Sammun­dri inspected various weigh­ing bridges in her jurisdiction and found 22 bridge owners involved in short-measuring and causing financial loss to the sugarcane growers.

Therefore, the AC sealed premises of these weighing bridges and got cases regis­tered against bridge owners, he added.