MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 76 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 100,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs2 million fine was imposed on the pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.
Share:
Staff Reporter
December 22, 2022
Share: