MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 76 power pilferers during separate opera­tions launched through­out the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided dif­ferent places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 100,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs2 million fine was imposed on the pil­ferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and me­ter screen wash.