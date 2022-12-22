Share:

PESHAWAR - The seventh national census, which will be the first to be conducted entirely digitally in Pakistani history, will get underway early in the following year, in February. According to the clear directions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Local Government and Rural Development (LG) department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will provide allout support to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in all its phases of cherishing this great national obligation. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Local Government (LG) department, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah disclosed this while addressing the opening session of the 5-day training workshop of Master Trainers for the seventh National Census being organized at the conference room of the Local Government Secretariat, Peshawar. The Federal Statistics Division Joint Additional Secretary Census Akhtar Khan and Director Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Shaukat Ali were also present on this occasion. The outgoing Master Trainers of the workshop will later train the trainers at the divisional and district level soon after completing the training. Zaheer-ul-Islam said that under this first national digital census in the country’s history, the concerned statistics division and provincial local government officials would go to the field and get the complete data of the citizens in nook and corner of the province including the merged districts under the newly developed foolproof online system. He said that after the training of the master trainers is completed by the 23rd of this month, the enumerators will start their work from January 7 to January 23 next year wherein it would be tantamount to launching the mega process of the national census in the next month of February. He said that the census is an important national duty on which the country’s future planning, development and public prosperity depended. He added that the new census is of key importance for better future planning of the country. Therefore, he said, the entire government machinery including divisional and district administration and police officers of the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would fully cooperate with the staff of the federal Statistics Division. He also appealed to the religious scholars and other opinion-making segments of society to raise public awareness in this regard so that this national obligation and all its stages could be carried out properly as well as make it a success story. Earlier, Shaukat Ali, Director of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, called on the Secretary LGE &RDD at his office LG Secretariat Peshawar and apprised him of the arrangements being made at the federal level for the seventh national census wherein the support and cooperation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Local Government at the provincial level was requested while the Local Government Secretary made a detailed review of the role and cooperation of the Local Government department with LG senior officials concerning the seventh census during the meeting with other officials of the Local Government department. Certain necessary decisions were also taken on this occasion