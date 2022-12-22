Share:

TORONTO-Eight teenage girls were charged with murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man in what police are calling a “swarming” attack. The man was found stabbed Sunday shortly after 12 a.m., following a report of an assault in the area of York Street and University Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. Authorities did not release the man’s name pending family notification. The eight girls were found shortly after the attack and taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit said during a news conference Three of the girls are 13.