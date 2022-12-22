Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday recovered Rs4,328,990 pending dues from lessee of Municipal Corporation Bhakkar.

Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that some lessee of Municipal Corporation were not giving shop rents to the department concerned. She took immediate action and directed Za­heer Ahmed, Assistant Director (in­vestigation) to inquire the matter. He raided and recovered the rent, said spokesperson here.

FUNDS RELEASED FOR DHQ HOSPITAL UP-GRADATION

The Punjab government has re­leased funds of Rs360 million for the up-gradation of old building of District Headquarters Hospital, Rehmat-ul-Alamin block and Govt Maula Bakhsh hospital and pro­vision of missing facilities in the hospital.

Talking to media here on Wednes­day, DHQ hospital Medical Super­intendent (MS) Dr Ghulam Shabbir Tahir said the Punjab government had released additional funds of Rs56 million for ongoing project of a new CT scan unit equipped with modern technology.

He said, a new CT scan unit of 16 slights adjacent to the MRI would be installed in front of the emergency. Dr Ghulam Shabbir further said that all funds had been released and up-gradation works would be completed by June 30, 2023.

PFA DESTROYS SEWERAGE GROWN VEGETABLES

Punjab food Authority (PFA) here on Wednesday destroyed veg­etables cultivated over 48 kanal land with sewerage water.

According to PFA spokesperson, a team headed by Deputy Director Operation Shahbaz Sarwar carried out an operation at Hussainabad and Iqbal Colony and destroyed mustard, turnips and spinach crops.

Vegetables grown in toxic water cause dangerous diseases and there was a ban on the cultivation of veg­etables with sewage water through­out the province, he added.