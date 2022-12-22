Share:

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations seized over 96 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday. He informed in an operation at a private courier office on Sharah-e-Faisal Karachi ANF recovered 56 kg Ice drug. An accused namely Iqrar Ahmed, resident of Khyber who had booked the consignment was also held. Later, two clay ovens were also recovered from Sohrab Goth and three from an area near Lyari Karachi. ANF recovered total 88.5 kg Ice drug. The accused was also wanted in a drug parcel case registered in Rawalpindi. The spokesman informed that in an operation at Bacha Khan Airport, 120 marijuana filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, a resident of Rawalpindi. On pointation of the arrested drug smuggler, another accused was also rounded up from the airport. In a joint operation at Lahore International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered 7.5 kg heroin from trolley bags of two Doha bound passengers including a woman