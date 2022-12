Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested two anti-social elements and recovered drugs and a pistol from their possession. In the first attempt, Injra police arrested a drug peddler Nazir Khan and recovered 1.2 kg hashish from his possession. In another attempt, Basal police arrested Nuzhat Hussain r/o Kohat and recovered a pistol from his possession. Cases under the acts have been registered against them and both have been sent behind the bars