ISLAMABAD - Prominent poet and the writer of the national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari was remembered on his 40th death anniversary here on Wednesday where tributes were paid for his literary contribution. He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India on January 14, 1900. After the independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Lahore, electronic channels reported. Hafeez Jalandhari was a fine lyricist and the famous song of Malika Pukhraj “Abhi To Mein Jawan Hoon” was written by him. Hafeez also wrote short stories and also produced literature for the children. The distinguishing feature of his work was patriotism. Hafeez Jalandhari also wrote, “Shahnama e Islam” which was an Islamic history book that contains Islamic history in poetic form. Hafeez got the title of Ferdowsi-e-Islam due to Shahnama e Islam. Hafeez also had meetings with Allama Muhammad Iqbal and it seems that Hafeez inherited patriotism from Allama Iqbal. Hafeez had written numerous Nazms among which several collections have been published, such as “Naghmat-eRaz” and “Soz-o-Saz”.