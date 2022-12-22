Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign minister bilawal bhutto Zardari aims to boost Pakistan-Us partnership after the just-concluded visit. The Foreign ministry yesterday said the Fm had a “warm and cordial conversation with Us secretary of state antony J. blinken yesterday.” according to the Foreign ministry, the two “comprehensively covered bilateral relations. Regional issues of interest including the situation in afghanistan were also discussed.” both the sides expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual desire to pursue a broadbased agenda. The Foreign minister conveyed Pakistan’s gratitude to the Us government for providing humanitarian assistance of $97 million after the floods in Pakistan, the Foreign Office said. He apprised secretary blinken about the measures being taken by Pakistan for rehabilitation and resilient reconstruction. He briefed secretary blinken on the International conference on climate Resilient Pakistan being held on 9 January 2023 in geneva to support Pakistan’s efforts for rehabilitation and reconstruction. secretary blinken reaffirmed Us administration’s continued support in facing the challenge of reconstruction and rehabilitation. diplomatic sources told The nation that bilawal aims to improve the confidence level with the Us and enhance partnership with the uneasy ally. “both the countries believe they are much better placed than they were at the start of this year,” said a senior diplomat. another diplomat said the just-ended visit of bilawal was successful in improving the bilateral ties between the two countries and Bilawal was satisfied with the outcome. bilawal had arrived in the Us on december 14 for a week-long visit, where he interacted with US Secretary of State Antony blinken, and other officials. during the meeting, the Us state department secretary underscored Washington’s resolute support for the south asian nation against terrorism resurgence.