LONDON - Britney Spears is finally moving on as the pop star has asked her mother Lynne Spears to join her for coffee and “talk about it.” The Hold Me Closer hitmaker celebrated being treated as an “equal” as she seemingly extended olive branch to her mom after continuously bashing her in heated Instagram rants. Britney dropped a cropped image of herself while criticizing the new policy of Instagram which does not allow its users to share their explicit images. The Princess of Pop added, “Mom and Dad… I crossed the border and I made it!!! After no coffee for 15 years… Mom we can go have coffee together now!!!” “I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it!!! Spears wrote.