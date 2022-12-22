Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (LCCI) and City Traffic Police (CTP) have agreed to form joint com­mittees and to appoint focal person to tackle the traffic related issues includ­ing encroachments, wrong parking and violation of traffic rules. The consen­sus in this regard was developed in a meeting between Chief Traffic Officer Lahore (CTO)Dr Assad Malhi and LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mah­mood here at LCCI on Wednesday. The representatives of markets and LCCI Executive Committee members were also present. Speaking on the occasion, CTO Lahore Dr Assad Malhi said that the feedback from Lahore Chamber was of utmost importance as its pro­posals were always knowledge-based. He said that Traffic Police Department would organize awareness session re­garding traffic rules in collaboration with the LCCI. “Whenever traffic stops or slowdown, it also adds to the smog issue,” the CTO said and added that all segments of society would have to play their role to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He said that the implementa­tion of traffic rules would become easy with the help of Lahore Chamber. Dr Assad Malhi and LCCI President Kashif Anwar also agreed to make joint ef­forts against encroachment and wrong parking which were the major causes of traffic mess. The CTO said that traf­fic issues could not be handled without cooperation of the business communi­ty, who was the backbone of economy. He assured that additional force would be deputed to check one-way traffic violation in the markets, besides instal­lation of yellow lines for parking. “A good traffic management system is top priority of the Traffic Police as smooth traffic flow is also a must for easy and timely movement of the trading goods,” he said and asserted that wrong park­ing, illegal encroachments, carts, stalls and lack of parking facilities lead to the traffic jams. LCCI President Kashif An­war hailed the efforts of the traffic po­lice for making improvements in traffic flow and reduction in head injury cases of road accidents. He said that business community was really pleased to have driving license renewing facility