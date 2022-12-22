Share:

KHAIRPUR - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the federal government would not leave the flood-affected people of Sindh in distress and would continue to take measures for mitigating their sufferings. The prime minister, during his visit to Pir Guddu and Kot Diji towns of the flood-affected Khairpur district, inspected the post-flood rehabilitation work. While addressing the flood victims on the occasion, the PM Shehbaz said the people of Sindh suffered from loss of life and property as the floods had wreaked havoc in the province. The federal government, he added, provided the utmost resources to the provincial government to overcome the massive problem. Under the Benazir Income Support Programme, the federal government disbursed Rs 70 billion to the flood victims, he added. Serving the masses and their welfare was the priority of the government, the prime minister said. Shahbaz Sharif said that the devastation and losses caused by recent floods are much higher than the steps taken by the federal and provincial governments for relief, rescue and rehabilitation. The Prime Minister said that Donors Conference would be held in Geneva next month where the case of flood affectees, losses, flood devastation and changing climatic effects will be presented by the government. Shehbaz Sharif said that the rehabilitation and reconstruction work had been completed to a large extent, however, stressed that the de-watering of the inundated areas of Dadu required immediate attention. He added that in the wake of floods, some 20 million people, including nine million children, were in dire need of assistance from the government, and it required billions of rupees to address the challenges of food and medicine. The PM mentioned that Pakistan was facing the brunt of climate change despite minimal contribution to the global carbon emissions. He lauded the overseas Pakistanis for contributing Rs 2.75 billion donations to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, which, he said, would be spent transparently for the welfare of flood-hit people. He assured the flood-struck people that the government would construct houses for their proper accommodation. He said around five billion rupees will be spent for construction of houses for the flood affectees. He also announced the establishment of a campus of COMSATS University in Khairpur. The prime minister also met the flood-affected people at makeshift camps and inquired about the availability of facilities being provided to them by the government. On the occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tissori said the coordination between federal and provincial governments was important in providing facilities to the flood-affected people who were facing the challenges of food security and accommodation. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah mentioned the need for the availability of funds for redefining and clearing the natural water courses so as to minimize the chances of floods. He also sought the federal government’s assistance to help the province rectify its drainage system. Prime Minister Shehbaz was also given a briefing on the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction projects being carried out in the flood-affected areas.