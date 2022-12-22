Share:

RAWALPINDI - As Christmas is fast approaching, preparations are at their peak in twin cities to celebrate the event in a delightful manner as different programs are also being organized in this regard. The youth are also composing songs that would be sung on Christmas, especially during the evening times. The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is the decoration of a Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas. Talking to APP, people belonging to the Christian community, including Amir Younas Masih, Patirs Younas, Mattaeh W Joseph, John Pervez, Patris Sadiq along others said that their preparations are at their peak adding they have purchased clothes, shoes and other stuff for their children and themselves, apart from homes also being decorated to welcome guests on Christmas. Amir Masih said that Christmas will make faces glow with happiness as people will come together, feast, pray, wish each other, and enjoy the moments which will be sacred and blessed. John said that he had purchased clothes, balloons, chocolate and other things which would be given to his friends on Christmas, adding that the exchange of gifts gives him immense pleasure, besides strengthening mutual ties and promoting love. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have finalised a security plan for Christmas. According to the plan, more than 3,000 police personnel including Elite Force commandos will be deployed to ensure foolproof security of Christian worship places. The security of the churches will be monitored through closed-circuit television cameras, besides a control room will also be set up where all security institutions will work jointly to keep an eye on the security arrangements. Walk-through gates will be established at entry points of all Churches on the eve of Christmas. City Traffic Police will make arrangements for parking vehicles for the visitors of the churches and all parking lots will be set up some 100 feet away from the current parking spaces of the churches.