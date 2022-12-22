Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while, very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar and Kashmir region during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad three degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi twelve, Peshawar five, Quetta minus three, Gilgit minus four, Murree one and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Baramula, cold and dry weather is expected in Jammu with dense fog , and very cold with partly cloudy in Pulwama while very cold and dry in Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian minus two degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus eleven, Pulwama minus three and Baramula minus one degree centigrade.