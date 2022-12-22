Share:

ISLAMABAD-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday constituted a committee on circular debt settlement plan for gas sector companies.

According to the Terms of Reference (TORs), the committee would undertake a detailed mapping of gas sector circular debt (CD) stock as of 30th June 2022, segregating principal amount of debt, LPS, penalties and LDs among the under-reference public sector entities of petroleum and power sectors. It would work out a comprehensive CD settlement plan through cash/non-cash releases/adjustments. The committee would also identify legal and procedural requirements to implement of CD settlement plan. The Committee may co-opt any other member. Finance Division will provide secretariat support to the Committee. The Committee will hold day to day meetings. The Committee will submit its recommendations within 10 days. The committee would be headed by Ashfaq Yousaf Tola (Convener) and other members are Secretary/Additional Secretary (Petroleum Division), Secretary/Additional Secretary (Power Division), Additional Secretary CF, Finance Division Member/Secretary, Abdul Rehman Warriach Commissioner SECP and chief financial officers of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF), Oil & Gas Development Limited (OGDCL), Govt Holding Pvt. Limited (GHPL) Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SSGCL), Central Power Purchase Authority (CPPA-G).