NAUSHEHRO FEROZE - As many as 101 compensation Cheques of Rs25000 each were distributed among those polio workers who were financially affected in the recent flood. In this connection a ceremony was held in Deputy Commissioner office on Wednesday which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shahzaib Shaikh, District Health Officer Asadullah Kalhoro, ADC-1 Mehdi Maaloof, ADC-2 Syed Amaar Shah, Dr. Asif Ali Zardai, Dr. Ghulam Ali Solangi, Dr. Lubna and polio workers. Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that like other areas of Sindh, the compensation cheques had also been distributed among polio workers of Nuashehro Feroze district which was a positive step however, polio workers should work with more devotion and honesty. DHO Asdullah Kalhoro, Dr Asif Ali Zardari and others also addressed the ceremony.