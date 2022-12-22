Share:

The federal government just approved an ambitious national energy conservation plan which is set for implementation within the next few days. The drastic measures being proposed are intended to help achieve billions in savings so our Rs.2.437 trillion circular debt in the energy sector can be resolved eventually. But what is touted to be a ‘grand’, ‘life-saving’ and ‘family-oriented’ scheme may not be as effective as the government is expecting it to be.

More often than not, national energy conservation schemes are backed up with thorough research, months of awareness, and the restructuring of policies that will target the root cause of the problem alongside taking the measures needed to mitigate the damages incurred. The federal government’s plan showed no evidence of meeting any of these prerequisites; one day, society was functioning as it normally did and the next, the government was instructing all businesses, government employees, and citizens to adopt an ‘early to bed, early to rise’ policy.

The reason why this is problematic is multi-fold; firstly, the state wants at least 20 percent of the government employees to work remotely when most lack the equipment needed to make that happen. Frequent loadshedding and poor connectivity across the country are likely to cause delays and produce an inefficient working environment.

Secondly, all markets have been instructed to shut down by 8pm and this is definitely going to cause outrage among people who are barely earning enough to scrape by. The masses are already suffering from food shortages and crippling inflation, and sudden changes like these are bound to cause further irritation.

Thirdly, the introduction of electric motorbikes will only be useful if they are financially accessible to the demographic that uses motorbikes on a daily basis, and they are unlikely to be given the advanced technology. Furthermore, the country lacks the framework for electric charging and this would incur massive infrastructural costs. Solarisation of buildings is also a task that requires immense investment, planning, and diligent implementation that we frankly do not have the capacity for at the moment.

The aim to save billions via conservation is theoretically a good step to take but it must be more grounded in what is realistically possible in the country. Right now, the government’s plan seems rather audacious since it’s making it out to be that citizens need to assume more responsibility and society needs to return to its traditional roots, instead of assuming responsibility for the energy crisis it—and many of its antecedents—launched us into through regressive policies.