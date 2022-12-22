Share:

RAWALPINDI - A constable of Rawalpindi police has been arrested on charges of kidnapping a trader along with his gang and receiving Rs 1 million ransom from him while detaining him in a private torture cell, informed sources on Wednesday. The accused cop was identified as Aqib posted as Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai, they said. Earlier, a kidnapping and robbery case was registered by police against the cop and his two other accomplices and raids are being carried out at various localities to arrest the fleeing culprits. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also taken notice of the sadistic incident and placed the criminal cop under suspension besides holding departmental inquiry against him, according to a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan. According to sources, Ammad Akbar, hailing from Peshawar, lodged a complaint with PS Pirwadhai stating that he had given Rs 300,000 to his servant Javed Ahmed and sent him Rawalpindi for purchasing mobile phones. He added Javed reached Pirwadhai Bus Terminal on 6/12/2022 from where he was intercepted by three men while impersonating as personnel of law enforcement agency. The applicant told police the troika snatched Rs 300000 from him and took him to an unknown place by covering his face with a mask. “The three men tortured Javed and demanded Rs 0.6m from him and the amount was paid to cops by Rahim Ullah,” the applicant said. He said that the troika kept his servant hostage and freed him after receiving Rs 100,000 more via easypaisa. He said that Javed shared his ordeal with him after getting released from illegal detention. The three kidnappers have been identified as Shohaib Khan, Aqib Shehzad and Mustafa, the applicant said. He urged police to register a case and to arrest the accused. Police registered case against accused and held the main accused Aqib Shehzad. SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Aizaz Azeem, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of incident. He said cop Aqib Javed was held on charges of receiving ransom from a mobile trader by keeping his hostage in a detention center. He said police have launched the manhunt for other two accused. On the other hand, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari suspended SHO PS Sadiqabad SI Chaudhry Shafqat Ali over showing negligence during duty and inefficiency. He also issued chargesheet to the SHO