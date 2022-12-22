Share:

Islamabad - An Islamabad court dismissed on Wednesday the bail plea of PTI Senator Azam Swati, who has been in detention since late november over his controversial tweets about senior military officers. swati was arrested on november 27 after the Federal Investigation agency (FIA) booked him in Islamabad over a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions”. It was the second time that Swati was booked and arrested by the FIa over his tweets about army officials in less than two months. His bail plea was taken up by special Judge central azam Khan, who observed while dismissing the senator’s bail plea that he had “committed the same offence twice”. The judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments from Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan abbasi, the government’s lawyer and Swati’s counsel, sohail Khan swati