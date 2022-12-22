Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly crisis deepened further yesterday as Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan refused to entertain the Punjab governor’s advice to hold assembly session by 4pm (Wednesday) for Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi to take vote of confidence. The Punjab governor on December 19 had advised Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi to obtain a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly by 4pm on Wednesday; but the speaker gave a ruling against the governor’s orders and termed it illegal citing a Lahore High Court order of 1997 in respect of Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo’s case. He also did not process the governor’s order and consequently there was no assembly session on Wednesday as called by the governor for the vote of confidence. The Governor later declared the Speaker’s ruling on the vote of confidence to be obtained by the chief minister as unconstitutional and illegal as it rendered the Article 130 (7) of the Constitution redundant and enabled the chief minister to refrain from obtaining the confidence vote. The no-trust motion was the other day filed by the Opposition parties against the chief minister, assembly speaker and deputy speaker. In the later development, Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman, who was expected to de-notify Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi after midnight following the latter’s failure to obtain a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, observed restraint and instead wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan telling him that his ruling was unconstitutional. After the expiry of the 4pm deadline set by the governor for the chief minister to take a vote of confidence from the Assembly on Wednesday, the PML-N sources kept telling the media that the Punjab governor would de-notify the chief minister after the change of date Wednesday midnight. Talking to the media after attending a consultative meeting of the PML-N and the PPP at the Governor House which continued till after midnight, PML-N leader Atta Tarar said the Punjab governor wanted to give some time to the speaker to reconsider his ruling in the light of constitutional points raised by him in his letter to the speaker. He said that the Punjab governor did not want to take any decision in haste as the matter might also go to court at a later stage. He said the Punjab governor was acting with utmost caution and would not take any unconstitutional step. “It is the governor’s prerogative to de-notify the chief minister. “He may take this decision any time, tomorrow or some other day”, he said, adding that the governor had always acted according to the Constitution and law. Earlier, the legal team of the PML-N and the PPP held consultative meetings at the Governor House which continued till after midnight. The speaker in his ruling had maintained that the governor’s order was not in accordance with Article 54(3) and Article 127 of the Constitution. He had also taken the plea as the assembly was already in session, no fresh session could be convened. The speaker also held in his ruling that there should be a minimum mandatory 10-day period for the chief minister to obtain a confidence vote as per the court order. Addressing two main concerns raised by the speaker in his ruling, the governor told him that if the ongoing session was prorogued by him (PA speaker) any time before 4pm on Wednesday a new session was required to be summoned at 4pm for the vote of confidence. The governor told the speaker that as per the Constitution, the assembly’s current session did not have any effect on the operation of Article 130(7). “In the alternate, a sitting of the assembly at the noted time and date could have been summoned in the 41st session of the assembly, which your good self has also noted that it was summoned by me and was never prorogued; or a fresh session specifically summoned for the purpose of requiring the chief minister to obtain the vote of confidence,” the governor’s order reads. The governor opined that the Constitution did not prevent Article 130(7) from taking effect if the assembly was already under session. “Your reading of the Constitution essentially renders Article 130(7) redundant,” he told the speaker. Giving his opinion on the speaker’s reliance on the Lahore High Court judgment, the governor described it “misplaced in as much as the facts and circumstances involved in this judgment are clearly distinguishable”. He also noted that the speaker’s ruling was in violation of Rule 209 of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997. “Under sub-rule (1), a ruling on interpretation and enforcement of the relevant articles of the Constitution to regulate the business of the assembly can only be given on a ‘point of order’. It is evident that no point of order was raised on the floor of the house on December 20, and as it seems, your good self has given the ruling in your office, which is in violation of Rule 209(1),” the governor explained in his order. The governor also accused the speaker of acting in a partisan manner in violation of his oath. “As the custodian of the house and holder of an esteemed constitutional office, it was imperative for the PA speaker not to act in a partisan manner; or for that matter, in any other way that violates your oath”. The governor said that the speaker’s ruling prevented the chief minister from obtaining the vote of confidence as required by him under the Constitution. “Helping and aiding the chief minister in refraining from fulfilling his duty and preventing the constitutional process to proceed to its logical end leads to the consequences stipulated in Rule 22 (7) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997,” reads the concluding paragraph of governor’s four-page reply to the Punjab Assembly speaker. Earlier in the day, PML-Q’s parliamentary party members met with Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and announced to support him if a no-trust motion is put to vote in the Punjab Assembly any time. The meeting was co-chaired by parliamentary leader Sajid Bhatti and Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at the chief minister’s office. The parliamentary party members delegated complete authority of making all decisions to CM Parvez Elahi. It was resolved during the meeting that all PML-Q members of Punjab Assembly will cast their vote in favour of Parvez Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum if a a no-confidence motion against them is put to vote against them. Earlier, there were reports that some PML-Q MPAs including Basma Chaudhry may not support Ch Parvez Elahi if he seeks a vote of confidence from the assembly and at the time of voting on the no-trust motion against him. PML-Q Parliamentary Leader Sajid Bhatti, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shujat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Ehsan-ul-Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Khadija Umer, Basma Chaudhry attended the meeting. MNA Hussain Elahi also participated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, CM Parvez Elahi said: “We would stand by Imran Khan with our heart and soul and would remain so in future as well”. He further stated that PML-Q was united and those spreading rumours about disunity were treading on a specific agenda. “Their nefarious designs will be foiled”, he added. On the occasion, Sajid Bhatti said that the parliamentary party was united under the leadership of CM Parvez Elahi. “We are standing with CM Parvez Elahi like an iron wall”, he remarked, adding that the chief minister was their leader and the whole parliamentary party was standing standing shoulder to shoulder with him.