QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Zakir Nasir on Wednes­day visited Cricket Ground Usta Mu­hammad and took notice of the di­lapidated condition of the stadium.

He also issued instructions to the officials of the Department of Com­munication and Construction Usta Muhammad to prepare a PC-I for the construction and repair of the crick­et stadium and send it to the higher authorities for approval.

The DC said the recent worst flood badly affected the buildings of the district. In that regard, he added, the district administration was working hard for the rehabili­tation of the victims with the sup­port of the provincial government for the construction and repair of the buildings. On the occasion, Dis­trict Sports Officer and others also accompanied the DC.