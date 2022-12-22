MULTAN - The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) here on Wednesday approved 23 development projects worth Rs123.6 million including Nawabpur Road. The DDWP meeting was led by Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary, in which schemes related to highways, higher education, local government, health department, and schools were approved.
Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad ordered to start the tendering process for the construction of a 1.6km road from Chungi No 5 to Kherarabad.
He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the speedy completion of all development projects while maintaining transparency.
He said that a full audit of the use of development funds would be conducted. The commissioner ordered to blacklist the contractors who do not complete the schemes on time or leave the work incomplete. Director Development Rubina Kausar gave a detailed briefing about the development projects.
The officials of the development departments were also present in the meeting.
MWMC KICKS OFF GRAND CLEANING OPERATION
Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Wednesday conducted a grand cleaning operation in different areas of the city. During the cleanliness campaign, the company cleaned Bosan Road and old Shujaabad entrance roads, said an official press release.
Apart from this, special cleaning was also done in all areas of Shamsabad and Bawa Safra in which special cleaning squad participated in the sanitation campaign. The sanitation work was also carried out in Mahmudabad, Wilayatabad and Usmanabad and all the waste was lifted from vacant plots by heavy machinery.
The mud accumulated along the dividers and footpaths of major highways of the city was removed and taken away from the residential areas