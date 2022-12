Share:

QUETTA - A delegation of federal minis­ters and officials headed by Federal Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif arrived Quetta on Wednes­day. The delegation included Federal Ministers Maulana Abdul Wasay, Nawbzada Shah Zain Bugti, Qamarul Za­man Kaira, Mussadaq Malik and Federal Secretary were received by Balochistan Min­isters Zamrak Khan Achazai, Mir Muhamamd Khan Lehri, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Member of Provincial As­sembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Shahwani, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Sal­eem and Commissioner Quetta Suhai-ur-Rehman. The federal delegation will take the provincial govern­ment into confidence re­garding the energy saving strategy during its visit