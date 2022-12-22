Share:

LAHORE - The cold weather has intensified in most parts of Punjab, due to dense fog on Wednesday. A pall of fog enveloped the most parts of Punjab including the provincial capital which disrupt­ed road and air traffic. Many sections of Motorways remained closed for vehicular traffic. According to the Motorway Police, Motorway M-1 from Swabi to Burhan Interchange and Mo­torway M-2 from Lahore to Kot Sardar remained closed due to thick fog. Lahore and Multan Motorways remained closed from Faizabad to Darkhana while Motorway M-4 from Pindi Bhatian to Abdul Hakeem. Dense fog also enveloped the GT Road from Shahdara to Wazirabad causing problems for motor­ists. Eastern Bypass, Motorway also remained from Babusabu and Thokar Niazbeg and Lahore Ring Road was also closed. The foggy weather also disrupted flights operation at the Al­lama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Chief Traffic Office Lahore Dr Asad Malhi appealed to the citizens to be careful in travelling on highways and motorways in foggy condition