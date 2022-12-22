Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Air­lines (PIA) on Wednes­day announced the partial shifting of its internation­al flight operation from La­hore to Islamabad airport due to low visibility at night caused by heavy fog and smog in the provincial capital of Punjab.

“All international flights scheduled to operate to/from Lahore between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. have been shifted to Islamabad from Wednesday night,” PIA spokesman Abdul­lah Hafeez Khan said in a news release.

He clarified that the arrangements of shift­ing the flight operation had been made tempo­rarily to avoid the incon­venience of ‘prolonged wait’ to travelers.

As the foggy conditions improved in Lahore, the flight-shifting arrange­ment will be reversed, he added. He advised the passengers to contact the PIA call center at (021) 111 786 786 to get timely information about flights. Besides, the spokesman requested the passen­gers to register their ac­curate mobile numbers while booking tickets so that they could be con­veyed the information about any change in flight schedule through SMS timely if any