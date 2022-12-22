Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Wednesday visited the open space (five kanal) in Mohan Pura Housing Scheme opposite to Novelty Cinema Rawalpindi. The RDA DG has directed the Estate Management Wing RDA and Engineering Directorate RDA that a boundary wall should be built immediately on this open space, the RDA Spokesman said. He said that the DG RDA has also directed that a parking area should be made on this open space so that the public can park motorcycles and vehicles by benefitting from this space. He said that the DG RDA has also directed the Director Estate Management to immediately demolish the illegal constructions that have taken place in the RDA open space. The Director State Management Muhammad Asif Janjua, Director Engineering Aamir Rasheed, Deputy Director Engineering Azizullah, Assistant Director Estate Management Rana Muhammad Shoaib Khan and other staff were present on this occasion, he added.