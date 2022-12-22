Share:

LAHORE - To pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam on his 144th birth anniversary, Defence Housing Authority Education System (DHAES) organised a declamation competition between various universities and colleges of Punjab.

A total no of 12 universities and colleges participated in this declamation contest, namely Defence Degree College for Boys, Chand Bagh College, Garrison College for Boys, LGS Group of Colleges (Canal Campus), Forman Christian College (A Character University) Lahore, Divisional Public School & Intermediate College Model Town Lahore (Girls Senior Wing), Crescent Model Higher Secondary School Shadman, Queen Mary College Lahore, Government College University Lahore, Danish Girls School Hasilpur, Military College Jhelum & Lahore College for Women University. Students paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam’s sterling leadership that swayed the Muslims of subcontinent to join the struggle for an independent homeland, Pakistan. They also highlighted expositional stages of his life as a student, a lawyer, a political leader, a statesman and a role model for the youth; thus earning the title of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline are defined as the way forward for Pakistan to overcome economic, ethnographic, political or strategic difficulties.

At the end prizes were given to the position holders. For English declamation Hussain Javed from Militry College Jehlam was the runner up & Muzammil Bin Nouman from Government College University Lahore was declared winner. In Urdu declamation, Hareem Anum Lahore College for Women University was the runner up and Bushra Farooq Danish Girls School Hasilpur was declared winner. The overall team trophy was lifted by GCU Lahore. Faculty members of the participating universities and colleges, students, DHA Lahore officials and residents of DHA Lahore, also attended this event.