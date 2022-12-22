Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved technical supplementary grant in aid of Rs 822.750 million enabling Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) for the purchase of boat engines.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on assignment of working interest in exploration licenses/blocks and approved transfer of 30% working interest of M/s MoL to M/s MPCL in Margala Block. It was apprised that Margala Block is governed by Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Rules 2001. The acquiring company M/s MPCL is operating in Pakistan since 1954 and has working interests in 23 exploration licenses and 15 development & production leases. The ECC was further informed that M/s MOL has cleared all its financial obligations.

The ECC also considered a summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs and approved technical supplementary grant in aid of Rs. 822.750 million enabling Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) to disburse the amount of Rs. 250,000/- per head to 3291 fishermen registered with Balochistan Fisheries Department for the purchase of boat engines.

The ECC approved technical supplementary grant in aid of Rs 200 million in favour of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination for Ghurki Trust teaching Hospital (GTTH), Lahore. Ghurki Trust teaching Hospital (GTTH) is a tertiary care non-profit organization providing “State of the Art” health facilities to the needy & poor patients. The ECC deferred a summary submitted by Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for foreign exchange coverage to PSO and directed the Ministry of Energy to resubmit the summary after reviewing the numbers.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on economy Bilal Azhar Kiyani, federal secretaries, senior officers attended the meeting.