On Tuesday, an indefinite ban on university education for girls was issued to all government and private universities by the Afghan interim administration. This not only raises concerns internationally and hinders any prospect of formal recognition, but it also brings up questions for the future of Pakistan-Afghan relations.

This issue is not a new one. Since the Taliban’s return to power last August, there were already bans on girls’ secondary education. In September, the UN urged the government to reopen high-school education for girls. While the situation stood undecided and reopening promises were constantly being made, this new development brings it to a tragic and shameful conclusion. Since the ban last year, more than a million teenage girls have been deprived of education across the country.

The importance of girls’ education is nothing new to be stated. This ban robs women of their basic right to education and learning. Having the agency and means to create a future for oneself is essential for individual and national development. It is also alarming because it could signal bans in other avenues of civil society and public places.

Adding to this complication, Pakistan must also reevaluate its relationship due to this and other news coming out of Afghanistan in recent times. While border proximity and security threats indicate that ties cannot be cut off, it is important to ask what we are getting out of prolonged engagement. In the long run, there is little to gain with continued cooperation with a government that propagates such regressive ideals and cannot allay any security concerns raised by regional stakeholders.

The border remains insecure and current developments show an increase in civilian attacks. At least six civilians were killed by firing from the Afghan forces near the Chaman border on Sunday. This follows a series of incidents raising tensions on the border and between the two countries. Therefore, a reevaluation of many aspects is warranted on how best we can help the people of Afghanistan while also protecting our own interests.