The worst invention of the modern world is video games. Video games can have a negative effect on a child’s development. This is particularly related to aspects of violence, antisocial behaviors and increased aggressive thoughts and feelings. It is also damaging our youth and disturbing the mental health of teenagers, as they are more concerned and passionate about playing video games rather than concentrating on real-life problems.

Moreover, they are getting aggressive by playing violent video games. Children who sit at a computer game console for hours face several complex health issues, such as heart disease and obesity. Ultimately, their screen time has increased, which is adversely affecting their eyes.

On the other hand, some games may also be beneficial. They help you navigate different languages and teamwork but rather than learning these activities through video games, they can also learn these by physically playing outdoor games and meeting other people. According to International Journal of Science and Research(IJSR), several studies have also highlighted that increased online game playing fosters violent tendencies, lower psychological and physical well-being, lower achievement and superficial personal and family relationships.

Parents should take measures to control this adverse situation by limiting their screen time. They should supervise their child’s internet use, as playing these video games often can lead to decreased productivity and isolation at an early age. A study found that video game addicts have lower grades and have more destructive behaviors such as arguing and fighting with parents and teachers. The interactive nature of some of the video games can worsen the effects of the game violence on children by encouraging repetition and rewards for the behaviors.

Thus, the use of video games should be prohibited to produce the better and productive generation.

HADIA FARHAN,

Karachi.