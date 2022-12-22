Share:

The country is confronting unprecedented economic glitches leading it towards a currency crisis and ultimately the worst stake of default, as indicated by several economic institutions. Not to mention its impact on national interests, political instability is considered as the first and foremost grass root of this scourge. It would have been prudent had the authorities collaborated together to get the state out of this calamity.

Regrettably, it has not been the case and rather concerned authorities seem to be engaged in a never ending political tug of war. There is a dire need to take some exceptional and remarkable steps to put the things right in place otherwise the nation will be reeling unbearable aftermaths in the near future.

SAIF UR REHMAN,

Lahore.