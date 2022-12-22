Share:

LAHORE - The elections for the new office-bearers of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) for the next four-year term were held and as result thereof, Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed Ikram HI(M) (Retd) unanimously elected as President of the PGF. Other elected office-bearers are AVM Tariq Mehmood Ghazi SI(M), Vice President, Khurram Khan, Vice President, Brig Sajid Akram SI(M) (Retd), Hony Secretary, Brig Zahid Hussain (Retd) Joint Secy and Brig Sohail Ishrat (Retd), Treasurer. Present during the election process were representatives of all Provincial Golf Associations. The elected members of the executive committee are lady members Ayesha Fouzan, Attiya Anjum, Ayesha Hamid, Humera Khalid. Other members are Capt Syed Asghar Ali Shah and Haji Muhammad Farooq (BGA), Wing Cdr IN Khokher (R) and Zahid P Arbab (FEGA), Lt Col Syed Imtinan ul Hassan (R), Maj Arshed Mehmood (KPGA), Brig Sajid Akram SI(M) (R), Hamid Zaman and Col Rustam Ali Chatta (PGA), Lt Col Zahid Iqbal (R), Cdre Ghazanfar Abbas and Brig Ahsan Mehmood (R) (SGA). Muhammed Akhter from North and Imran Ali Khan from South were chosen to represent the professional golfers on the executive committee. The outgoing President Lt Gen Muhammed Hilal Hussain HI(M) (Retd) shared that some of his initiatives were a roaring success. Major contributions were institution of Jinnah Development Tour to popularize the participation of new and junior professional players. Then there was the holding of Qualifying School (Q School) for all categories of players and its rotation in north and south of the country for ease of participation. Laying down of minimum prize money limit of Rs 2 million for an Open Golf match plus Rs 0.25 million for juniors and 15% of prize money for seniors. There was holding Asian and ADT matches at Karachi and Lahore and holding of PGF Ladies Amateur Match in which seven teams from abroad participated. Other activities included first time participation of ladies National Games of Pakistan at Peshawar, and now there are half a dozen level 3 and level 2 referees plus one lady referee. A major achievement on the corporate front was getting PGF registered with FBR. This accrued PGF with legitimacy and savings. He also highlighted that shortcomings like fund raising was not as per desire and a few associations failed to conduct JDT, Open and Amateur matches and PGF was unable to train coaches or send them abroad due to exorbitant costs. Gen Qazi assured the House that initiatives taken by his predecessor were nice and ensured that those initiatives will be pursued to achieve desired results. He committed that he and his team will do everything for promotion of golf which included application of collective wisdom and considered this assignment a huge challenge.