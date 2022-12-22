Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani SaaS startup Social Champ is rapidly changing the marketing and advertising industry’s dynamics. They were the only martech startup from Pakistan that attended the “Startup Showcase” under the theme “Future of advertising and marketing” in Lisbon, Portugal, in November.

Karachi-based Social Champ, founded in late 2019 by Sameer Ahmed Khan, Zohaib Shakir, and Shakir Ghani, is a social media management tool that allows individuals and businesses to manage their various social media pages (and profiles) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Business Profile and Pinterest via its web and mobile-based platform. Web Summit 2022, which happened recently, attracted 71,000+ tech enthusiasts from 160 countries. The summit recognized that the tech industry is not always inclusive or welcoming to everyone and wanted to change that by creating a safe, welcoming, and nurturing environment for all. “This summit has allowed us to move in the right direction,” said Shakir Ghani, Co-founder and COO of Social Champ. Being the only martech from Pakistan that was able to secure an alpha booth at the summit and was scheduled to present a pitch with the theme of “40 seconds in 40 words”, Social Champ believes that conferences and seminars like these will help them secure better investment opportunities and effortless access to the European market as well as global customers’ insights. The global fintech and martech startups at the event discussed areas for adaptation, methods to evolve with the shifting technology and advertising trends, and critical initiatives that need to be taken to help marketing and digital community progress through innovation and sustainable solutions.

The growing tech company gave all tech enthusiasts $100 champ vouchers at the event. While talking at the summit, Sameer Ahmed, Founder of Social Champ, said, “The future of tech in Pakistan is quite enriching. With new innovative startups on each block, it seems like the tech revolution is on its way to helping the world in the toughest challenges. Presenting Social Champ at the Web summit in Lisbon, Portugal, was a great validation that the world needs innovative solutions and will adopt your solution no matter which part of the world you are in. The conference helped us meet new partners and investors and strengthen our presence in European countries.”

Pakistan is positioning itself as a technological innovation hotspot. The country’s thriving startup environment is luring high-end investors toward the region. Pakistan’s advertising sector is valued at $2 billion. With the growth of startups in the marketing and tech domain, industry experts believe that very soon, Pakistani companies will be able to cater to Pakistan’s and global market requirements.