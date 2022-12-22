Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has requested National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase power tariff by Rs3.21 per unit for K-Electric consumers on account of quarterly adjustments.

The federal government has filed motion to NEPRA with respect to recommendation of consumer-end tariff for K-Electric, said NEPRA. As per practice, the government maintains a uniform tariff across the country and generally the differential is adjusted through subsidy. The Ministry of Energy has therefore requested for application of quarterly adjustment on K-Electric consumers as applicable for XWDISCOs. The federal government has filed motion to NEPRA under section 7 & 31 of the NEPRA Act, 1997 read with rule 17 of NEPRA Tariff (Standards and Procedure) Rules, 1998, for application of Quarterly Adjustment on K-Electric consumers as applicable for XWDISCOs.

“All stakeholders, interested/affected persons and the general public are informed that federal government has filed motion with respect to recommendation of consumer-end tariff for K-Electric under section 7 & 31 of the NEPRA Act, 1997 read with rule 17 of NEPRA Tariff (Standards and Procedure) Rules, 1998, for application of quarterly adjustment on K-Electric consumers as applicable for XWDISCOs,” said NEPRA. The federal govt has requested that a hearing may be provided for the purpose of providing detailed submissions.

In order to arrive at a just and informed decision and keeping in view the request of the federal government, the Authority has decided to hold a hearing in the subject matter on December 27, 2022. It is worth mentioning here that in October NEPRA had allowed XWDiscos an increase of Rs 3.21/unit on account of quarterly adjustments for the 4th quarter of 2021-22. According the NEPRA decision, the increase on account of quarterly adjustments will not increase the consumers bills as the existing GoP notified Schedule of Tariff (SoT) will be maintained during the 1st quarter of 2022-23.

Initially XWDiscos had sought NEPRA’s approval for the transfer of Rs 94b burden on the electricity consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for the 4th quarter (April to June) of 2021-22, but later it had upward revised the requested amount to Rs 95.148b. However, the regulator had allowed an increase of Rs.93.957b on account of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, additional recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee and FCA impact on T&D losses for the 4th quarter of FY2021-22.

The amount will be recovered from the power consumers within next four months starting from October 2022 till January 2023. Ministry of Energy has requested NEPRA “To apply the quarterly adjustments for quarter 4 of FY2022 in four months period from October to January 2023, by maintaining the existing GoP notified Schedule of Tariff (SoT) for Q-4 FY 20, Q-1,2 &3 FY 21 and Q-2 FY22 expiring in September 2022.” The final decision will be issued after NEPRA hearing and the increase to KE consumers, on account of quarterly adjustments, will be charged on the units of October, November, December and January.