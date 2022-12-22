Share:

LAHORE - Haniya Minhas (BARD) has become first Pakistani girl to win a bronze medal at the Orange Bowl Tennis Championship. Prior to winning bronze at Orange Bowl, over 2000 players participated at Eddie Herr Junior Championship where Haniya secured a bronze for Pakistan among 90 countries. She joined IMG for training on Aug 22, 2022 that was followed by a continuous series of remarkable successes at one of the most prestigious junior tennis tournaments of the United States. Haniya said: “These series of successes have filled me with gratitude and even higher passion to continue playing to the best of my abilities.”