The Islamabad High Court on Thursday granted protective bail to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf.

A bench of the high court comprised of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq heard the case.

Haroon Yousaf Aziz appeared before the court along with his counsel Amjad Pervaiz for protective bail.

The court granted bail to Haroon Yousaf for surety money of 25,000 rupees. He was also ordered to appear before the concerned court within 14 days.

The court restrained the NAB from arrest of the petitioner.

It is to be mentioned here that a case has been under hearing at the accountability court against the prime minister’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf Aziz.

The bench on Wednesday restrained the NAB from arrest of Haroon Yousaf Aziz.

Haroon Yousaf, PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman, and daughter Rabia Imran were declared absconders by the court for avoiding their appearance in the case proceedings.

Suleman recently ended his self-exile and returned to the country after securing an interim protective bail from the IHC.