Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday Punjab governor Balighur Rehman’s actions were unlawful and stressed that all institutions should work within their constitutional limits.

Speaking to a delegation of lawyers at his Zaman Park residence, the former prime minister said the country could not progress until the rule of law was established. "It is imperative to cease bowing to the United States in order to preserve the rule of law," he added.

The PTI chief once again blamed retired Gen Bajwa for country s current economic woes and reiterated that it was the PTI’s legal right to dissolve the assemblies.

During the meeting, the lawyers gave a briefing to Imran Khan that the direction of the governor to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to seek a vote of confidence was unconstitutional, and the case of Manzoor Wattoo was quite obvious in this regard. He asked the lawyers to launch a nationwide movement for the rule of law.