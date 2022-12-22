Share:

Due to soaring inflation, the financial hierarchy of middle-class families is being affected in the recent fiscal years. Owing to bad governance of the domestic budget, many white-collar families have become victims of online loan providers. As far as loan rules enshrined in Sharia are concerned, Islam has castigated all kinds of businesses based on interest. Contrary to that, loan providers convince needy people to accept their policies of sharing personal information and allowing access to sensitive data for facilitation services. In this way, loan seekers are trapped in this anti-religious practice.

Surprisingly, a massive number of such loan providers deceive white-collar people in a commendable manner. In a nutshell, concerned authorities of the board of revenue must probe into the matter. Moreover, we should all launch awareness campaigns in terms of the wrongdoings on our own.

FARAZ HASSAN,

Chiniot.