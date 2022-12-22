Share:

LAHORE - Cornelius, Lane & Mufti (CLM), a law firm based in Lahore, arranged the 5th Cornelius Memorial Lecture in the memory of late Justice Alvin Robert Cornelius at the Faletti’s Hotel, with former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Jawwad S. Khawaja, as the chief guest and speaker on the topic of “Judiciary, Legal System and Con­stitutional Imperatives”. Justice Kha­waja’s lecture is the latest among a series of annual public lectures that were started in 1993 for commemo­rating and memorializing the life, legacy and ideology of Justice Cor­nelius after his death in 1991. The first four lectures were delivered by Justice Nasim Hassan Shah, Justice Abdul Shakoor-us-Salam, Justice Dorab Patel and Professor Werner Menski, which were subsequently consolidated in the book titled “Jus­tice A.R. Cornelius: A Constitutional­ist” launched in December 2021. In his lecture, Justice(Retd) Khawaja shared personal stories about the personality of Justice Cornelius as a humble and compassionate judge, which should serve as the ideal for comparing any person holding pub­lic office today. Commenting on the condition of our judicial system, he dilated upon the constitutional com­mand to the state as embodied in Article 37(d) of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 to ensure delivery of “inexpensive and expeditious jus­tice” to the people, and how our ju­dicial system falls short of fulfilling this command. Discussing the role of judiciary and emphasizing the need for self-accountability, Justice Khawaja said that the first step was to recognize that our judicial system is in need of urgent and radical re­forms, and that it is a vestige of our colonial past which needs to be up­rooted and reformed if the constitu­tional command is to be fulfilled. To this end, he emphasized that a dedi­cated and focussed scientific study was required to identify and dissect the problems afflicting the judicial system and their root causes, so that we may move towards formulating a more sensitive, transparent and re­sponsive judicial system that fulfils the constitutional command of pro­vision of “inexpensive and expedi­tious justice” to the ordinary citizens of this country.

Justice Khawaja’s speech was fol­lowed by concluding remarks of Mr. Hamid Khan, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, who briefly dis­cussed the history surrounding pre­vious Cornelius Memorial Lectures, and also emphasized the need of judicial reforms, transparency and austerity in the affairs of the judi­ciary.