Share:

LONDON - King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla apparently snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they hosted a royal Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. According to reports, up to 50 royal family members including Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, Lady Louise, Princess Anne, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall attended the party. The People reported Prince William, Kate Middleton along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also not seen. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children son Archie and daughter Lilibet, who live in the US, did not participate. The party was organised a day after the royal family confirmed King Charles and Camilla’s plans for Christmas Day. The palace said in a statement, “Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022.” Whereas, Prince Harry is all set to take an aim at the Royal Family in his upcoming memoir Spare which is already making the palace ‘concerned’. Speaking to OK!, Katie Nicholl said that the firm is not wrong if they’re worried about the controversial book. The royal author said: “I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography. “But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely,” she added. Moreover, the author of The New Royals further told the publication: “Whilst I think in this instance the palace’s lack of response is the right thing, there needs to be a shot across the bow from the palace to Harry and Meghan Markle that this is not going to be tolerated and this has to stop.” “We know there is going to be an autobiography and I wonder if we will hear from the palace after the publication of the autobiography. I wouldn’t rule it out,” she added.