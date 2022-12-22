Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the newly established Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar and performed the groundbreaking of various projects worth Rs 3.23 billion under the Peshawar Uplift Program Phase-II. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the construction work on the establishment of the Technology Development Centre at Agriculture University, Peshawar. The University of Peshawar’s Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences was completed for Rs 180 million. The Institute currently has 274 students enrolled in two academic programmes, MSc and BS Criminology, while new academic programmes, such as PhD and MS/ MPhil Criminology, Diplomas in Forensic Criminal Investigation, and Cyber Security, are about to start. Under the Peshawar Uplift Program Phase-II, the Chief Minister officially laid the cornerstone for the Hayatabad Trail, which is expected to cost Rs 1.22 billion to complete. The project calls for the establishment of a 6 km long bicycle and walking track as well as service areas at five different locations. In addition, the project calls for building a plantation, a green belt, public restrooms, snack bars, gazebos, a futsal court, basketball, volleyball, and badminton courts, an outdoor gym, and a roller-skating rink. Similarly, the Chief Minister formally performed the groundbreaking of a project regarding the construction and beautification of University road, University town and Palosai road to Peshawar Zoo. The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 160.95 million under which multiple construction and uplift activities have been planned including Markhor Square, Iqra Square, a Walkway in front of the town market, beautification of Park Avenue road to the Iran Consulate and Palosai road Intersection at University road. Additionally, physical work to upgrade and build roads, footpaths, parking lots, and public restrooms at the University of Peshawar has begun and will cost Rs 140.030 million. The Chief Minister also officiated at the groundbreaking for the University of Agriculture Peshawar’s Technology Development Center (TDC). Four subcenters/components, including a horticulture centre, an animal husbandry centre, a climate change centre, and a business incubator centre, would be established as part of this project. Talking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said that the Technology Development Center will be established for technological advancement in the fields of Horticulture, Animal Husbandry as well as adaptation to climate change in the region by introducing innovative technologies. He said that the project would facilitate the agriculture sector in yielding optimum production results with minimum investment. The project would also create a culture of entrepreneurship and provide solutions through indigenous technologies to the relevant industries, in addition to strengthening the outreach program of the University in the larger interest of end-users, he added. Talking to media representatives on this occasion, the chief minister revealed that his administration has launched numerous projects totalling billions of rupees to improve and adorn the provincial capital. The Peshawar Uplift Program’s Phase-Il has begun work on three significant projects. When these projects are finished, they will not only improve vehicular traffic flow but also give people access to cutting-edge recreational facilities. Responding to a question regarding the possible dissolution of the provincial assembly, the Chief Minister made it clear that Imran Khan is the chairman of the party. Whatever decision he takes; we will ensure its implementation. In response to another question, he said that the current federal rulers are reactionaries and incompetent; they have no concern for the national development and welfare of the general public. Their only aim is to protect the looted national wealth and serve alien interests. The Chief Minister maintained that at present, 189 billion rupees of the province are due to the federal government. If the due share of the province is not given, a sit-in by members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be staged in front of the National Assembly. The Chief Minister also intimated taking up the case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.